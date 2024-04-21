Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

