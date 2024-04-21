Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,899 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Trimble stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

