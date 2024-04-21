Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
Corning Price Performance
Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.
Insider Activity at Corning
In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
