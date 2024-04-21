Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average is $169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

