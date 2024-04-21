Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.7 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.