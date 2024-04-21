Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $271.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

