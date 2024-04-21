Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,204.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,305.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,120.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

