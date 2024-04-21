Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after buying an additional 498,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,551,000 after purchasing an additional 511,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $56.57. 4,522,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

