Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 22,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 618,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,469,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

