Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,659. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

