Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 533,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,498. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

