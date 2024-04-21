Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,177,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.