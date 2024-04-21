Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of United Natural Foods worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 643,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $551.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

