Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.7 %

Macy’s stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 4,797,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

