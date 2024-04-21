Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 16,182,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192,618. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.