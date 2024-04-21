Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,546. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

