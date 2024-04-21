Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 2,240,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

