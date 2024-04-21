Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 186,754 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

ACM Research Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,563. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.39.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

