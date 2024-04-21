Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 1,497,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,006. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

