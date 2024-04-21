Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,899,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.