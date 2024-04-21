Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 361,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,049. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

