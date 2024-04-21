Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 35,500 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 335,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CUBI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.