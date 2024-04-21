Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.77. 6,495,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

