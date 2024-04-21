IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of IGC stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71. IGC Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
