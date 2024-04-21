IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IGC stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71. IGC Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.

Institutional Trading of IGC Pharma

About IGC Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.