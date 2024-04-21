Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,286 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BALT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 214,463 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

