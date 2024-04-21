Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

PJAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,280 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

