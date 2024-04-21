Insider Buying: Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Acquires £28,500 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosehill acquired 50,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($35,478.65).

Michael Rosehill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael Rosehill acquired 250,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($186,729.74).

Shares of LON EMAN opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.30. Everyman Media Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.12 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

