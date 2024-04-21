Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $38,277.52 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,437,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68.
  • On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 6th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86.

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.86 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $333.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 129.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

