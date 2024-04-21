Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 96,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,944,456.88.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.