Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 1,658.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLES traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.95. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $37.67.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

