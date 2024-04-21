Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.34. 293,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile



Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

