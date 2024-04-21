Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBKR. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,883 shares of company stock worth $40,395,135. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

