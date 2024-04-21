International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

