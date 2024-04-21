International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $181.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.11. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

