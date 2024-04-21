Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.04 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and approximately $159.45 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $15.21 or 0.00023416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00057390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,860,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,994,962 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

