Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,816,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

