Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 304,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $250.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.39. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

