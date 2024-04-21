Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 317 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.26 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.97.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

