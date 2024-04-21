Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,681 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $347,827,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $59,869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $47,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.15.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

