Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.