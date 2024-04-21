Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $331,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $148.62 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

