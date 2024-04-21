Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Xponance Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

