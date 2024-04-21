Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $159.68 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.