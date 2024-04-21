Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

