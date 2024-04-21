Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 3,304 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $140.76 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.