Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $414.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.