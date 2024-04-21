Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 7,394 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $122.71 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $550.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

