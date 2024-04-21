Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 916,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

