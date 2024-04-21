iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGIFree Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 2.10% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 400,400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEGI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,886. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $128.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

