iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,540 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,190,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 740,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 533,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,611. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

